Egypt is planning to export 1 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a day as of January 2024, Al Arabiya Business reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The country’s current production of LNG ranges between 5.9 and 6.1 billion cubic feet a day, with consumption reaching 7 billion cubic feet daily in summer, the official highlighted.

However, the country imports the remaining needs of LNG from Israel, which amount to 850 to 900 million cubic feet per day, to fill in the production gap, the official said.

Moreover, a source familiar with the matter said that Egypt’s imports of Israeli natural gas have resumed to its pre-war levels at 850 million cubic feet a day.

The sources added that Egypt’s consumption of natural gas has started to gradually decline aligned with lower temperature, expecting it to fall to its lowest level at 6 billion cubic feet in January.

