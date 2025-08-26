Arab Finance: Orascom Financial Holding logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 546.011 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The registered profits were higher by 13,098% than EGP 4.137 million in H1 2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.1138 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 0.00086 a year earlier.

As for the standalone business, Orascom Financial Holding turned to net losses of EGP 16.906 million in the first six months of 2205, against net profits worth EGP 65.917 million in H1 2024.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).