Arab Finance: Orascom Construction PLC has completed the transfer of its incorporation from the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), as per a disclosure.

The move follows shareholder approval of all special resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on August 12th, 2025.

The resolutions included migrating the company’s primary listing from Nasdaq Dubai to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and transferring its incorporation from DIFC to ADGM.

Orascom Construction’s shares began trading on the ADX on September 11th, 2025.

The company’s secondary listing on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) remains unchanged, with shares now dual-listed on both ADX and EGX.