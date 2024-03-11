The Egyptian Minister of the Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat has met with Norway’s Ambassador to Cairo Hilde Klemetsdal to discuss potential cooperation and investment opportunities in the new and renewable energy sector, as per a statement.

The meeting came within the framework of the ministry’s plan to achieve green transition, reduce carbon emissions, access European markets, and scale exports up.

The meeting also touched upon possible cooperation opportunities between the Egyptian firms affiliated with the ministry and Norwegian ones, in addition to investment opportunities in several sectors.

