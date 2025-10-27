Arab Finance: Madinet Masr has launched the “Elm Tree Park” project among its Sarai flagship development, with total investments amounting to EGP 11 billion, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with the company’s growth and expansion strategy to boost its robust land portfolio and contribute to developing Egypt’s real estate sector through innovative projects that meet the evolving needs and aspirations of different customers.

Strategically located near the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the project spans 476,262 square meters (approximately 113 acres) and features 2,150 diverse residential units, including apartments, Standalone villas, Townhouses, and S-Villas.

Elm Tree Park offers flexible and innovative payment plans tailored to accommodate various purchasing capabilities, with monthly installments starting from EGP 5,094 for the studio apartment.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said: “The launch of our new project, 'Elm Tree Park,' reflects our ongoing growth and expansion strategy and reinforces our leadership in Egypt’s real estate market through the development of innovative projects that meet customers’ needs and contribute to the sector’s growth.”

He added: “This aligns with our vision to empower more people to invest in real estate and stimulate demand in the market. We believe such steps represent a strong push toward the sustainability and continued growth of Egypt’s real estate sector.”

Through this launch, Madinet Masr seeks to achieve total sales nearing EGP 20 billion, highlighting its confidence in the strength and sustained growth of Egypt’s real estate market.

Last September, the developer’s board greenlighted the establishment of real estate development companies outside Egypt.

