Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has inaugurated a water station and the wastewater intake project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, with a total investment exceeding EGP 475.8 million, according to a statement.

Madbouly affirmed that this facility marks a strategic step in completing the integrated infrastructure of the Qantara West Industrial Zone and reflects the ability to provide the required services to support industrial expansion and attract major investments.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), highlighted that the infrastructure facilities in Qantara West, including this inauguration, enabled the industrial zone to serve 40 diverse industrial projects that have been contracted to date.

These projects span key sectors, including textiles and ready-made garments, logistics, poultry farming equipment, packaging, and food industries, thus strengthening the state's localization and export strategy.

On his part, Ahmed Moawad, Project Manager, provided a detailed overview of the plant's components and the technical capabilities of the water storage and purification units.

Moawad noted that the purification unit has a capacity of 200 liters per second, adding that there are calming tanks, condensers, drying tanks, a chlorine disposal building, and a sludge pumping area.

Several buildings include transformers, a filtered water lift station, filtered water tanks with a capacity of 12,500 square meters, a turbid water lift station, turbid water tanks with a capacity of 8,000 square meters, and other buildings within the plant.

Gamal El-Din indicated that the designed daily capacity of the water plant’s first phase is 35,000 square meters.

He indicated that work is underway to expand the water station in the second phase, bringing its total production capacity to 70,000 square meters daily, covering a total area of 22,500 square meters.

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of the second phase of the station amounts to nearly EGP 905 million.

The turbid water intake also includes future expansions with an additional capacity of 35,000 square meters daily, bringing its total capacity to 70,000 square meters daily.

