Egypt and Lebanon are considering the latter’s proposal of running a roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) shipping line between the two countries to encourage mutual trade exchange, according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport on November 21st.

The proposal has been discussed by Minister of Transport Kamil El-Wazir and the Lebanese Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie on the sidelines of the 69th meeting of the Executive Council of Arab Transport Ministers.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed aspects of cooperation between Egypt and Lebanon in the transport sector.

Hamie asserted his government’s keenness on cooperating with Egyptian contracting and construction companies in carrying out infrastructure projects.

For his part, El-Wazir welcomed the proposals, stressing that all Egyptian companies are completely ready to accomplish all works requested by the Lebanese side in accordance with international quality standards.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).