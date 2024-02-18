The Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry will launch a new strategy for the industrial sector by the end of this February, minister Ahmed Samir told Asharq Business.

The new strategy targets boosting the industrial sector’s exports by 18% to 25% annually to reach around $100 billion, as well as expanding into green industries.

In 2023, Egypt’s trade balance deficit declined by $11.158 billion to $36.908 billion, versus $48.66 billion in 2022.

Additionally, the country’s merchandise exports were valued at $35.631 billion in 2023, surpassing 2022's records.

