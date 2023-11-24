The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) has launched an international bid to import 400,000 tons of diesel and around 200,000 of gasoline, to be delivered in December, four sources familiar with the matter told Asharq Business on November 23rd.

The bid has been launched to receive up to nine shipments of diesel and four shipments of 95-octane gasoline, one source said.

It is worthy to mention that the EGPC is planning to increase the country’s imports of crude oil by 40% as of the coming fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025 to halt importing refined petroleum products.

