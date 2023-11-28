Egypt has launched the first phase of the electronic platform for the golden license system, according to a cabinet statement on November 27th.

The platform is available in both Arabic and English.

CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) Hossam Heiba said that the platform allows investors to submit applications for obtaining the golden license and track the status of those applications.

