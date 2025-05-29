Arab Finance: Juhayna Food Industries has signed a medium-term loan agreement with Commercial International Bank (CIB) worth $31.6 million and EGP 255 million, with a combined value equivalent to approximately EGP 1.9 billion, as per a disclosure.

The loan will finance the purchase of a new citrus production line, in line with Juhayna’s plans to expand its concentrate business.

The facility carries a tenor of six years.

The company said the investment supports its strategy to enhance operational capacity and productivity, increase exports, and move toward foreign currency self-sufficiency.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).