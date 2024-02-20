Egypt is considering fostering cooperation with Iraq in the petroleum sector, according to a statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla and Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Hayan Abdul-Ghani on the sidelines of the first day of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

During the meeting, El-Molla stressed the importance of boosting and expanding cooperation with the Iraqi side to include Jordan in several sectors, topped by the petrochemicals industry.

