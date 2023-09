The Chairman of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) met with the Indonesian Ambassador to Cairo Lotfi Rauf to discuss ways to further enhance pharmaceutical cooperation, according to a statement issued by EDA on September 3rd.

This came in light of EDA’s efforts to open areas of cooperation with Asian countries in the healthcare field.

