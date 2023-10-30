The Egyptian government is planning to extend the durations of power outage across the country until weather forecasts get back to normal, Spokesman of the Cabinet Sameh El-Kheshen said on October 29th.

The durations of electricity cuts have been extended recently due to the notable increase in temperature over the past two days, El-Kheshen highlighted.

Accordingly, electricity consumption has surged, aligned with the decrease in generated power from new and renewable energy, he added.

Moreover, El-Kheshen noted that the quantity of imported natural gas to Egypt has been cut to zero from 800 million cubic feet a day.

