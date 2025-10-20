Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and Minister of Planning and Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat met with International Finance Corporation (IFC) Managing Director Makhtar Diop to discuss expanding cooperation in private sector financing and implementing Egypt’s State Ownership Policy Document, as per a statement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Washington, D.C.

The discussions focused on developing innovative financing mechanisms to support priority projects, stimulate investment, and promote sustainable growth.

El-Khatib said Egypt is implementing a comprehensive economic and structural reform program to build a more productive and competitive economy, emphasizing that empowering the private sector is a core pillar of the country’s new economic model.

He explained that the government is working to expand cooperation with international financial institutions, particularly the IFC, to secure flexible financing for productive and infrastructure projects and strengthen private sector participation in development.

The meeting also addressed regional developments and their economic implications.

Reference was made to the peace agreement recently hosted by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh, which brought together international and regional powers and marked a step toward restoring stability and reinforcing confidence in regional economies.

Both sides stressed that achieving regional stability is crucial for fostering economic growth and attracting investment. They highlighted Egypt’s central role in reconstruction and coordination efforts with international partners to promote development and stability across the region.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to continued collaboration between the Egyptian government and the IFC to advance private sector financing and economic reforms that enhance Egypt’s competitiveness and sustainable growth.