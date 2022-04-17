The Egyptian and German Ministries of Foreign Affairs launched a joint logo to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which falls on 16 October.

The launch of the logo came six months before the date to serve as a starting point for a number of events that the embassies of the two countries planned to organise during that period.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Berlin Khaled Galal said the logo was designed in cooperation between the Egyptian Embassy in Berlin and the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reflect the close relationship between the two countries.

He added that the coming period will witness many Egyptian cultural events in Berlin and other cities in Germany, which will also strengthen efforts to promote Egyptian tourism in the German market.

