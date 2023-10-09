Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat has met with the French Minister of State for Development Chrysoula Zacharopoulou to foster economic relations between Egypt and France, according to a statement.

This came during Al-Mashat’s visit to France on the sidelines of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Forum on Green Finance and Investment held in France.

Al-Mashat has also discussed boosting a multilateral cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in several development areas.

