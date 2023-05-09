Egypt is looking forward to reaching an agreement with the World Bank Group (WBG) over the possibility of receiving an additional support for the Household Natural Gas Connection Project, as per a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on May 8th.

This came during a meeting between Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla and WBG’s Regional Director of Infrastructure MENA Paul Noumba.

The meeting tackled ways to reinforce cooperation between Egypt and WBG in the domains of natural gas, emissions reduction, and mining.

The two sides have also agreed on organizing workshops to execute carbon emissions reduction projects in Egypt’s petroleum sector.

The move comes in line with the country’s endeavors to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment.

Launched in 2015, the Household Natural Gas Connection Project for Egypt aims to boost the households’ access to secure, cost-efficient, and grid-connected supply of natural gas.

Along with the WBG, the project is co-funded by the European Union (EU) and French Development Agency (AFD).

