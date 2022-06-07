Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Acting Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, has called for facilitating procedures for registering Egyptian drugs in Zambia.

Abdel Ghaffar made his remarks during a meeting with his counterpart in Zambia Silvia Masebo and Zambia’s Ambassador to Egypt Topoli Mulambo Lubaya, on the sidelines of the first African Medical Conference “Africa Health ExCon”.

The meeting aimed to discuss ways of joint cooperation to support the health sector and improve health systems.

During the meeting, the minister stressed Egypt’s keenness to provide all means of support to African countries, including Zambia, to achieve health security, pointing to coordination with the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Unified Procurement Authority to discuss ways for Zambia to benefit from Egyptian expertise and experiences in the pharmaceutical industries.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, noted that the meeting discussed ways to advance and expand the horizons of cooperation between the two countries in the field of manufacturing and exporting medicines to the Zambian market, as the Egyptian state is one of the largest exporters of medicines to Zambia.

Meanwhile, the Health Minister met with Yolanda Awel, the Minister of Health of the State of South Sudan, to discuss continuing cooperation to eradicate Hepatitis C in South Sudan.

The meeting included discussing ways to provide the needs of the health system in S.Sudan to discover and treat patients with hepatitis C, whether from test reagents, medicines, or medical devices.

