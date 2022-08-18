The Egyptian government is executing 35 projects in Sharm El-Sheikh ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 (COP27), Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad told the Middle East News Agency (MENA) on August 17th.

The projects include the development of the central garden according to sustainability standards, along with the launch of a group of green sustainable hotels, transition to electric transport, and switching to the use of new and renewable energy, Fouad revealed.

Moreover, Fouad noted that the projects also incorporate training programs for the staff of hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias.

The government is also setting a new system for solid waste management in partnership with the private sector, she added.

It is worth noting that COP27 is set to take place in Sharm El-Sheikh from November 7th to 17th.

