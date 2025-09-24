Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session with a varied note. The EGX30 index edged up by 0.33% to 35,328.63 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.02% to 3,488.19 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading session lower by 0.47% at 10,501.17 points and by 0.39% at 13,978.15 points, respectively.

The EGX35-LV shed by 0.22% to 3,836.4 points.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 3.710 billion through the exchange of 2.465 billion shares over 97,921 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.493 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 91.4% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 5.46% and 3.13%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 75.98% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 24.01%.

Egyptian and foreign were net buyers with EGP 65.645 million and EGP 43.686 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 109.332 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).