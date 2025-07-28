Arab Finance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) announced the results of its periodic inspection campaign of the petroleum products trading and distribution system, according to a statement.

Conducted by the Central Committee for the Control of Petroleum Products Circulation, the campaign took place during the third week of July and covered 26 gas stations in 14 governorates.

In the New Valley Governorate, the authority seized a fuel station over collecting large quantities of diesel and gasoline, amounting to 15,700 liters, for illegal disposal, with a fine of EGP 471,000.

Moreover, the committee has taken legal action against a diesel tanker driver, as he was caught red-handed on the Abu Zekry axis in Alexandria selling illegal quantities of diesel fuel.

The campaign also uncovered tampering with the calibration of nine fuel nozzles at four stations. They were seized in preparation for proper recalibration of the fuel pumps by the Egyptian Organization for Standardization and Quality (EOS).

Also, the authority discovered water in a diesel tank at one station and took action immediately to disinfect the tank and ensure the safety of citizens' vehicles.

The committee observed several violations at some fuel stations related to safe operating procedures, which resulted in a lack of awareness among employees about the risks of certain operational behaviors, such as smoking inside the station or refueling vehicles while the engine is running.

In this regard, stations were required to adhere to safe operating regulations, informing workers about these procedures to ensure the safety of customers and themselves as well.

Meanwhile, specialized training programs are being developed for fuel station workers in cooperation with the training centers of the sector's companies.

Other programs are also being implemented for fuel depot and tanker truck inspection workers to raise awareness and ensure compliance with safety standards.

