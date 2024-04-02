Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has met with the Ecuadorian Ambassador to Cairo Denys Amores to probe cooperation in the oil and natural gas industry, according to a statement on April 1st.

El-Molla expressed his country’s keenness to collaborate with Ecuador in the field of oil exploration and production.

For his part, Amores said that his country is looking forward to cooperating with Egypt across different petroleum fields, as well as exchanging expertise in the oil and gas exploration sector, especially in offshore areas.

The meeting also tackled the final preparations for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) set to be signed between the Egyptian and Ecuadorian petroleum ministries to cooperate in several petroleum fields.

In addition, the meeting touched upon the possibility of benefiting from the Egyptian expertise in supplying Ecuadorian houses with natural gas, along with converting cars to run on natural gas and establishing compressed natural gas (CNG) refueling stations.

