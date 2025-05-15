Arab Finance: e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 30.21% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, recording EGP 602.259 million, versus EGP 462.527 million, as per a filing.

Revenues climbed to EGP 1.619 billion from January to March this year from EGP 1.149 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 645.633 million in Q1 2025, up from EGP 546.664 million in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues soared to EGP 698.695 million from EGP 528.618 million.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.