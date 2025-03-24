Arab Finance: Dice Sport and Casual Wear (DSCW) reported a 101.12% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest in 2024 to EGP 900.618 million, compared to EGP 447.802 million, according to a filing.

Net sales went up to EGP 5.768 billion last year from EGP 3.432 billion the year before.

As for the standalone statement, the firm’s net profits after tax climbed to EGP 834.858 million in 2024, up from EGP 429.901 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone net sales hiked to EGP 5.737 billion from EGP 3.315 billion.

Dice is an Egypt-based company engaged in the casual wear garments and textile industry.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-made casual wear made of pure and mixed cotton, polyester, and viscose fabrics in different types and other knitting products.

