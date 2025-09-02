Egypt - Dar Al Alamia Developments has launched its latest project, Acasa Alma, in New Cairo’s Sixth Settlement, with total investments valued at EGP 7 billion, according to a press release.

The project reflects the company’s vision to establish fully integrated urban communities that combine luxury and exclusivity, offering a high-end lifestyle tailored to the diverse needs of its clients.

Acasa Alma spans over 16 acres, featuring a mix of residential units including townhouses, duplexes, and apartments. The development scheme is scheduled for delivery within four years.

On his part, Ahmed Saleh, CEO of Dar Al Alamia Developments, commented: “The project reflects Dar Al Alamia Developments’ expertise in delivering the highest standards of quality and unique design.”

“It reaffirms our commitment to providing premium living environments that meet the aspirations of our clients and investors, while strengthening New Cairo’s position as a premier residential and investment destination,” Saleh added.

Mohamed Diab, CEO of Inversion for Consultancy, Project Management, and Development, stated: “This project reflects the ability of Egypt’s real estate sector to deliver products that match the highest global standards and enhance its investment appeal.”

