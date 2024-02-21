Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla held a session of discussions with his Cypriot counterpart George Papanastasiou to probe enhancing cooperation under the umbrella of the Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum amid the growing natural gas discoveries in Cyprus, as per a statement by the Egyptian side.

The Cypriot Minister expressed his aspiration to develop a strategic partnership with Egypt by intensifying dialogue in this regard in the near future.

El-Molla shed light on the numerous opportunities for cooperation with Cyprus supported by Egypt's natural gas infrastructure.

This came on the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).