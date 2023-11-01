Egypt has reduced natural gas supplies by about 30% to fertilizer companies operating in the country starting October 27th, Asharq Business reported on October 31st, citing three government sources familiar with the matter.

These firms have been informed of the decision via official letters.

This decision was made after the Egyptian government announced that Israeli gas exports to Egypt plunged to zero from 800 million cubic feet per day due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

On October 29th, the Spokesman of the Cabinet Sameh El-Kheshen announced that Egypt is planning to extend the duration of power outages across the country until weather forecasts get back to normal.

