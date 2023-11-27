Egypt will grant a 10-day grace period for traders to control sugar prices, or the government may go for compulsory pricing, Egyptian Minister of Supply Ali El-Mosehly told Asharq Business.

Earlier this month, El-Mosehly said that Egypt’s grain buyer General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) launched a tender to purchase 50,000 tons of raw cane sugar and/or 50,000 tons of refined white sugar from any origin.

The Egyptian government agreed with producers and retailers to cut prices of several food commodities by 15% to 25% for six months starting Saturday, October 14th.

