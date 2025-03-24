Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 72.97% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 723.346 million, compared to EGP 418.180 million, the firm stated on March 23rd.

Revenues grew to EGP 5.420 billion last year, up from EGP 3.595 billion a year earlier.

The firm earned EGP 412.045 million in standalone net profits after tax in 2024, versus EGP 273.726 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues Jumped to EGP 2.147 billion from EGP 1.431 billion.

