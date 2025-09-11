Arab Finance: Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), has laid the foundation stone for the Chinese Sailun Group’s factory in the Sokhna Integrated Industrial Zone, according to a statement.

Established within the scope of the TEDA-Egypt industrial development, the factory will manufacture various types of car tires.

Located on an area of 350,000 square meters, is one of the largest Chinese industrial investments in Egypt, with a total investment of $1 billion (EGP 48 billion).

It will be developed in three phases over three years, with total production capacity expected to exceed 10 million tires annually. This will fulfil local market needs and open broad prospects for export to regional and international markets.

Scheduled to enter operation in 2026, the first phase will have a production capacity of 3 million passenger car tires and 600,000 truck and bus tires. It will secure 1,500 job opportunities.

Gamal El-Dien stated that this giant project represents a key pillar of the authority's strategy to localize the automotive industry and its associated value chains. It also aligns with the National Strategy for Localizing the Automotive Industry launched by the government.

He emphasized that the SCZONE seeks to establish integrated industrial clusters that would make it a leading regional platform in this vital sector.

