Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Esmat met with Lyu Zexiang, CEO of China Energy International (CEECOIC), to discuss cooperation in renewable energy, technology transfer, and the localization of the solar cell and energy storage battery industry, as per a statement.

The talks explored the company’s investment activity outside China, including its decision to relocate its North and West Africa headquarters to Cairo, and its plans to localize the manufacturing of solar cells and energy storage batteries in Egypt.

Discussions also covered the establishment of new projects, including a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant, a 600-megawatt battery-powered energy storage plant, and a separate 1,000-megawatt storage project.

The meeting built on earlier discussions held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

It also addressed CEECOIC’s proprietary technologies, investment models, and Egypt’s growing energy market, as well as the measures being implemented by the state to support technology transfer and industrial localization.

Esmat emphasized that localizing the renewable energy equipment industry is one of the ministry’s top priorities. He stated that requirements and controls are being developed to ensure local components account for 60% of renewable energy projects, particularly in solar and wind power plants.

He added that the ministry’s strategy seeks to manufacture electrical equipment and supplies, encourage local industry, and attract foreign investment to support the modernization of Egypt’s unified grid.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).