Cairo – The Arab Federation of Accountants and Auditors (AFAA), a key regional body affiliated with the Council of Arab Economic Unity of the League of Arab States, will host its 12th International Professional Conference on September 28, 2025, at the Cairo Marriott Hotel. The high-level event, held under the auspices of the Egyptian Prime Minister, will gather a premier assembly of international accounting leaders, regulators, and policymakers to address the defining themes of our time: Sustainability, Financial Transparency, and Digital Transformation.

Under the overarching theme of “Economic Development,” the conference will serve as a pivotal platform for shaping the role of the accounting and auditing profession in fostering sustainable and transparent economic growth across the Arab world and beyond.

A Gathering of Global Influence

The conference is distinguished by its exceptional roster of participants, underscoring the critical importance of its agenda. Keynote speakers and attendees include:

Lee White, Chief Executive Officer, International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

Richard Barker, Member, International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB)

Christine Albrecht, Chair, IFAC Transnational Auditors Committee (TAC)

Mona El-Chami, Senior Governance Specialist, The World Bank

Jens Poll, President, Accountancy Europe

Boukhris Hafedh, President, Fédération des Experts Comptables Méditerranéens (FCM)

Tolga Usluer, Chair, The IIA’s Institute Relations Committee

The event will also feature strong representation from leading professional bodies, including the AICPA, ACCA, ICAEW, and the ASEAN Federation of Accountants (AFA), alongside senior Egyptian government officials from the Ministries of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.

Distinguished Dr. Farid Fawzy Lawandy, FESAA, outlined the critical mission of the gathering: “Our focus extends beyond discussion to actionable outcomes. This conference is dedicated to equipping our professionals with the practical tools and collaborative frameworks needed to build trust and drive sustainable development across our economies.”

Focus on Forward-Looking Standards and Practices

The agenda is designed to facilitate deep, practical discussions on the implementation of emerging global standards. A significant focus will be on the IFRS S1 Sustainability Disclosure Standards, reflecting the profession’s rapid evolution towards integrated reporting.

Core discussion points will include:

The practical application of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and International Auditing Standards in a new era.

The critical role of accountants in validating sustainability reporting and managing associated risks.

Strategies for digital transformation to enhance audit quality and financial transparency.

International cooperation for a just transition to a green economy and the management of natural resources.

A Strategic Platform for the Profession

The conference highlights the importance of keeping pace with global changes in the accounting and auditing profession. It provides a platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise among certified public accountants and experts from various Arab countries. The event will emphasize the pivotal role of the accounting profession in supporting sustainable economic development and enhancing transparency and accountability in financial markets.

The event is expected to attract over 300 senior executives, heads of professional organizations, and certified experts from the finance, banking, insurance, and public sectors.

