Egypt is probing boosting cooperation with the New Development Bank (NDB), established by the BRICS countries, in the electricity and renewable energy sector, as per a statement on January 17th.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker and NDB’s Vice-President Vladimir Kazbekov.

For his part, Kazbekov expressed the bank’s interest in increasing its investments in Egypt, considering it as a gateway to the African market.

