Arab Finance: Bonyan for Development and Trade (BONY.CA) has successfully delivered Building A5, which is located on South 90 Street, directly opposite the American University in Cairo (AUC), according to a press release.

Following its acquisition in November 2023, the building’s handover marks Bonyan’s ninth operational asset, reflecting the group’s disciplined execution and consistent growth trajectory.

Ahead of the scheduled delivery, the EGX-listed company entered advanced negotiations with major multinational entities for the full lease of Building A 5.

Building A5 has been granted the prestigious EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certificate, anchoring its commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious construction practices.

The building forms part of the Golden Gate mixed-use development by REDCON Properties, with integrated premium retail, entertainment, and office space. It spans 6,888 square meters of gross leasable area (GLA).

Once the handover is officially complete, A5 will now be recognized on Bonyan’s balance sheet, reinforcing its asset base and supporting long-term value creation.

Tarek Abdelrahman, the company’s CEO, said: “The delivery of Golden Gate Building is yet another key milestone in our real estate portfolio and reinforces our commitment to acquiring and operating premium, income-generating Grade-A assets in prime locations.”

He added: “Each addition to our portfolio strengthens our recurring revenue base and reflects our disciplined execution across market cycles. With a strong pipeline and supportive market fundamentals, we remain focused on sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders.”

Regarding its financial position, the company’s total revenues amounted to EGP 397.3 million in the first half of 2025, marking an annual increase of 5% from EGP 361.3 million in H1 2024.