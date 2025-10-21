Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Boeing executives to discuss expanding strategic cooperation in Egypt’s aviation and air transport sectors, as per a statement.

The meeting was held at the Egyptian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group annual meetings.

El-Khatib stated Egypt is working to strengthen its position as a regional hub for aviation, trade, and logistics, noting the government’s vision to link aviation with tourism, commerce, and logistics services as part of a broader plan to make Egypt a key connector for intercontinental transport.

He added that recent economic reforms have boosted global investor confidence and created a stable, transparent environment for long-term investments.

The state, he said, is focused on attracting leading international companies in technology, digital transformation, and advanced infrastructure.

Boeing officials expressed appreciation for Egypt’s economic progress and stability, describing the country as a key partner in its global growth strategy and a promising destination for innovation and digital investment.

They confirmed the next phase of cooperation will focus on developing Egypt’s commercial aviation and cargo systems in line with the government’s goal to increase exports and strengthen the country’s role as a trade and logistics hub connecting Africa, Asia, and Europe.

El-Khatib concluded that the partnership between Egypt and Boeing represents a successful model of international collaboration built on technology and knowledge sharing, adding that the government is keen to expand investment opportunities and enhance competitiveness in high-value sectors.