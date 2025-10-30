Arab Finance: Trading on Beltone Financial Holding’s shares has been resumed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) during Wednesday’s mid-session, with the company affirming its strong financial solvency, according to a recent company statement.

In the company release, it confirmed full commitment to all applicable laws, regulations, and supervisory rules, while applying the highest standards of governance and transparency.

This came after the latest news claiming that the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) imposed a financial penalty of EGP 1 billion ($21 million) on First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) for violating the issuance of credit facilities to Beltone, in which the UAE-based Chimera Investments owns a majority stake.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Asharq Business reported that this prompted the CBE to dismiss the head of credit risk at FABMISR.

On its part, Beltone Financial noted that the fined banks have the right to reply. However, it did not mention the names of the fined banks.

Regarding its financial performance, Beltone’s operating revenues had more than doubled to EGP 6.3 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, reflecting a 115% year-on-year (YoY) surge.

