Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi said connecting the Cypriot Cronos gas field to Egypt’s infrastructure represents the first practical step towards regional energy integration between the two countries, according to a statement.

On the sidelines of the ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference 2025 in Abu Dhabi, Badawi participated in a panel discussion entitled “Energy Talk” with Minister of Energy of Cyprus George Papanastasiou.

The ministry asserted that Egypt is enhancing its role as a key regional hub for trading and exchanging energy, leveraging its fully integrated infrastructure.

This move enables Egypt to provide a fast and reliable route for delivering East Mediterranean gas resources to global markets at a competitive cost.

Badawi highlighted the importance of the recent agreements that define the operational and commercial frameworks for the transport, supply, processing, and liquefaction of Cypriot gas from the Cronos field through Egypt's infrastructure.

He affirmed that this partnership model will pave the way for realizing the project to connect the Cypriot Aphrodite field, and any future discoveries to the Egyptian infrastructure.

The field's partners: Italian company Eni and the French company Total Energies, will finalize all procedures for expediting the announcement of the final investment decision in the field.

At the end of the panel session, the minister pointed out that the EGYPES 2026 conference is scheduled to be held from March 30th to April 1st.

The event became one of the most important platforms for dialogue and strategic partnership in the field of energy, not only for Egypt but for the Eastern Mediterranean region and the entire African continent.

