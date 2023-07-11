Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with Ambassador of Bahrain to Cairo Fawzia bint Abdullah Zainal to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation at the tourism and archaeological level, the Egyptian Ministry stated on July 10th.

Both officials probed ways to further push tourism movement and exchange expertise in the tourism and hospitality industry and archaeological excavations between the two countries.

Issa and Zainal also mulled methods of benefiting from the Egyptian experience in the field of cooperation with the private sector to improve the tourist experience in archaeological sites.

