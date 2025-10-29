Arab Finance: Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with a delegation from Maridive Group to discuss the company’s plans to expand its operations and invest in petroleum production, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on the company’s proposals to enter the production sector by utilizing its technical expertise to enhance the efficiency and development of existing oil fields and brownfields, supporting Egypt’s goal of increasing domestic oil and gas output.

Badawi affirmed the ministry’s full support for projects that contribute to boosting local production as part of its strategy to attract and expand investment in drilling and production.

On October 22nd, Maridive and Oil Services revealed it intends to establish a limited liability subsidiary in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the company shifted to standalone net losses valued at $22.317 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to profits of $1.564 million in H1 2024.

Maridive Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of offshore marine and oil support services in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

