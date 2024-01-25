ElSewedy Engineering Industries, Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Australia’s irrigation solutions provider Rubicon Water have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate in the field of water resources management, a statement showed.

As per the MoU, the three sides will exchange expertise to develop water facilities and control and measurement systems of water canals to boost the water utilization efficiency and scale up agricultural production.

Furthermore, they will study designing and installing water discharge control gates as well as the mechanisms of installing water flow control systems.

This is along with preparing studies to implement irrigation canal automation systems.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).