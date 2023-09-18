Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with the Argentine Ambassador to Cairo Gonzalo Urriolabeitia to discuss ways to enhance bilateral tourism and antiquities cooperation, the Egyptian ministry stated on September 17th.

The officials also mulled ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of archaeological work.

The importance of holding an exhibition of Egyptian antiquities in Argentina was also discussed as an opportunity to highlight the ancient Egyptian civilization to the Argentine people.

For his part, Urriolabeitia expected that tourist arrivals from Argentina to Egypt would increase in the near future.

