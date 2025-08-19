Arab Finance: Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company logged net profits after tax valued at EGP 6.611 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, up 5% from EGP 6.283 billion at the end of June 2024, according to the income statements.

The sales amounted to EGP 8.292 billion in FY2024/2025, an annual increase of 26% from EGP 6.582 billion.

In the first nine months of FY2024/25, the company’s net profits hiked by 31% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 5.355 billion from EGP 4.084 billion.

