The Egyptian government targets an inflation rate below 10% in 2025, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced in a press conference on January 3rd.

Madbouly added that Egypt would recover from the successive crises it faced between 2024 and 2025.

The economic reforms that Egypt is implementing are aimed at making the economy more resilient towards global shocks, the premier said.

Hence, the government is subsidizing five commodities and services with EGP 342 billion form the public treasury, compared with EGP 100 billion two years ago.

Madbouly noted that in light of the state’s awareness of how difficult the current situation is for Egyptian citizens, the government decided to divide the electricity bill increases over five years.

The recent increases in electricity tariffs will reduce the sector’s losses to EGP 75 billion from EGP 90 billion, Madbouly highlighted.

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy recently hiked electricity tariffs for households by up to 20%.

Also, the Ministry of Transport raised the price of Cairo Metro tickets as of January 1st.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).