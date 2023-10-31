Egypt aims to provide about 800,000 new job opportunities during the current fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid revealed in a statement on October 30th.

This will bring the number of employees across the nation to about 29.1 million, Elsaid noted.

The government also expects the number of unemployed to hit 2.4 million, representing 7.6% of the total labor force, she said.

Moreover, the minister unveiled that Egypt aims to raise females’ contribution to labor force to 25% from 16%.

It is worth mentioning that the unemployment rate in Egypt recorded 7% of total labor force in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, slipping by 0.1% from Q1 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).