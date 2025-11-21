Arab Finance: AD Ports Group has acquired Saudi Egyptian Investment Company’s (SEIC) 19.328% equity stake in Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company, according to a press release.

The UAE-based group purchased 575.901 million shares at a value of EGP 13.23 billion.

The transaction supports AD Ports’ expansion strategy in Egypt, cementing its position as a key facilitator of trade in the Mediterranean region.

Likewise, it aligns with SEIC’s objectives to increase the value and boost the competitiveness of its portfolio companies, generate long-term market impact, and redeploy capital toward new high-potential opportunities in Egypt.

Since August 2022, SEIC’s investment in the EGX-listed company has elevated its operational efficiency and business growth, with the company recording a 194% increase in total operating revenue between 2022 and 2025.

In the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, Alexandria Container recorded 9% year-on-year (YoY) net profit after tax at EGP 1.736 billion, compared to EGP 1.910 million.

