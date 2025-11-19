Arab Finance: EFG Finance SMEs has partnered with Klickit to increase access to financing for small and medium-sized enterprises operating within Egypt’s education sector, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration integrates tailored loan solutions into Klickit’s digital platform, giving education merchants direct access to working capital.

Through the integration, educational institutions using Klickit can obtain funding in real time, reducing the friction commonly associated with traditional lending channels.

The companies aim to simplify the borrowing process and support financial inclusion within the education ecosystem.

The model offers a faster and more accessible lending route for education-focused SMEs.

By working together, EFG Finance SMEs and Klickit widen their market reach and continue their shared approach of using technology to open new financing opportunities.

The partnership aligns with a broader movement in emerging markets toward fintech-enabled, data-driven lending, which is gradually extending beyond payments.

This shift is contributing to quicker credit decisions, more flexible funding, and greater financial inclusion for businesses in developing economies.

