Easy H Trade has launched Egypt’s first outsourced export management service, introducing a new model that enables companies to manage their export operations externally without the need for in-house export departments.

The service is designed to help businesses – particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – access international markets by overseeing the entire export process, from market research and buyer communication to production supervision, quality control, logistics, and delivery.

Mohamed Habib, Chairperson of Easy H Trade, said the company’s approach offers a comprehensive alternative to traditional export frameworks.

“This is not brokerage,” Habib explained. “We operate as a full export management system, ensuring products reach international customers with consistent quality and professional oversight.”

The model primarily targets SMEs that lack the expertise or financial capacity to establish dedicated export teams. However, it also caters to larger corporations seeking to enhance their export operations or expand geographically without additional staffing or overseas offices.

Under the service, Easy H Trade manages export departments on behalf of its clients, handling contracts, payment collection, coordination with logistics providers, and delivery timelines. The company’s specialist teams currently focus on food manufacturing, textiles, garments, packaging, and chemicals, with plans to expand into other industrial sectors.

Since entering the Egyptian market in May 2025, Easy H Trade has formed partnerships with several local manufacturers and expects to finalise its first export contracts in the first quarter of 2026. The company also plans to open representative offices in key Arab and African markets to strengthen its regional presence and improve client support.

The initiative aligns with Egypt’s broader strategy to increase non-oil exports and enhance SME competitiveness, supporting the government’s goal of achieving $100bn in annual exports. By introducing the outsourced export management model, widely adopted in Europe and Asia, Easy H Trade aims to position Egyptian products more effectively in international markets and facilitate sustainable export growth.

