Dice Sport and Casual Wear (DSCW) has reported an 890.47% year-on-year (YoY) hike in standalone profits after tax during the first half (H1) of 2022, recording EGP 125.443 million, up from EGP 12.665 million, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

Standalone net sales soared to EGP 1.386 billion in H1 2023 from EGP 827.069 million in H1 2022.

Dice is an Egypt-based company engaged in the casual wear garments and textile industry.

The company manufactures and distributes ready-made casual wear made of pure and mixed cotton, polyester, and viscose fabrics in different types, as well as other knitting products.

