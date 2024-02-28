Delta Sugar recorded an 87.16% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after tax in 2023, according to the financial income statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 27th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 1.591 billion last year, compared to EGP 850.408 million in 2022.

The company generated revenues of EGP 7.022 billion in 2023, up from EGP 3.767 billion in 2022.

Incorporated in 1978, the company was the first to produce sugar from beets in Egypt. The first line of production was completed in 1982. The company’s factories are located in Zawiya area in el Hamoul center in Kafr el Sheikh.

